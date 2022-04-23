Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $4.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,814. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

