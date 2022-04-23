Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $2.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.28. Brunswick posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 680,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.