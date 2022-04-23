Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the lowest is $2.88. Chevron posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 273.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $21.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $23.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.95. 12,160,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,255,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

