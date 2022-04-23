Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.01. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.25. 295,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,572. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $83.61 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.