Brokerages Anticipate Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to report $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Equitable posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 2,294,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,000. Equitable has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

