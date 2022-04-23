Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.06. 45,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $102.41 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

