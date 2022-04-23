Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

MDVL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,475,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

