Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.96 Billion

Brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report sales of $17.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.34 billion and the lowest is $17.27 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $20.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $85.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,676,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

