Brokerages Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.28 Million

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to post $282.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.90 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $252.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,711. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.