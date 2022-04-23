Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.00 Million

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to report sales of $883.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $813.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 203,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,477. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

