Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in HealthEquity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 457,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,945. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -125.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

