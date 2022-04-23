Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. HomeStreet reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 176,884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1,093.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,982 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMST stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $44.36. 142,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,868. The firm has a market cap of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

