Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $13.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. 2,022,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.