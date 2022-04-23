Brokerages Expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

NU stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,123,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,099. NU has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $28,038,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $938,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

