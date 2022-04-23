Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $7.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce $7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60. Pool posted earnings per share of $6.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $17.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $11.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.74. The stock had a trading volume of 504,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,860. Pool has a 12-month low of $401.51 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

