Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Summit Materials reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

NYSE:SUM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,659. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

