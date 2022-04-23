Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) will report sales of $64.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $72.24 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $52.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $280.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTCF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 621,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,833. The company has a market cap of $747.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

