Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

TRNS traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,624. The stock has a market cap of $573.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 111.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

