Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) to post $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $19.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,020.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management has a one year low of $133.85 and a one year high of $168.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

