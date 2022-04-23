Brokerages Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target at $8.50

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIAFF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

CIAFF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,804. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

