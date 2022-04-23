Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $24.58

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,130 shares of company stock worth $26,986,403 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Linse Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after buying an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after buying an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,611,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.