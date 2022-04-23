Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT at $61.30

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €62.40 ($67.10) to €59.80 ($64.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.89) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($63.44) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($68.45) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.97. 87,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,556. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

