Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Price Target at C$6.50

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

FVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.80. 974,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

