Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price at $59.15

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
NASDAQ:GBT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.34. 810,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
