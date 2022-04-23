Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $156.33

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

HEI traded down $3.18 on Monday, reaching $147.60. 228,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,559. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

