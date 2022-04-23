Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price at $13.33

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JOANN by 18.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in JOANN by 964.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $390,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOANN by 29.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOANN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. 240,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $412.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

