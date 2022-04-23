Brokerages Set Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Price Target at $13.14

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages have commented on MCG. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $50,144,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $40,613,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,621. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

