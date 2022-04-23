Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $2.92

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

UGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,559. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

