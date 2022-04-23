BTIG Research Begins Coverage on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UWMC. Barclays decreased their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.12.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWMC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $337.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UWM by 256.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.