Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.16. The stock had a trading volume of 541,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

