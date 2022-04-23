Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,819,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,200,098. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

