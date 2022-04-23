Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 457 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,300,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

