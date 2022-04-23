Bytecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,612.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $21,612.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.00669363 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

