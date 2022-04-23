Cadre Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

