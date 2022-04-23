CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

