Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $105.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

