Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CDPYF stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.