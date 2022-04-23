Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
