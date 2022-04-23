Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a P/E ratio of 159.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.