Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.68 Billion

Analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will announce $34.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.26 billion and the lowest is $33.47 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $137.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.93 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.99 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

NYSE CNC traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.41. 1,777,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.03. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

