CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.83 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

