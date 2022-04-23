Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Market Cap of $110.29 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $110.29 million and approximately $567,554.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.37 or 0.07407069 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.06 or 0.99956769 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

