Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Charah Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

