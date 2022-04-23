Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $745.72.

CHTR opened at $511.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.51. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $505.15 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

