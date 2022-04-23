Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $745.72.
CHTR opened at $511.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.51. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $505.15 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.