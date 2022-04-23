ChartEx Market Cap Reaches $90,427.54 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ChartEx has a total market cap of $90,427.54 and approximately $535.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.01 or 0.07411234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,556.53 or 0.99816891 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

