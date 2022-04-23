Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

NASDAQ CHMG remained flat at $$47.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

