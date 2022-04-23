China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 399.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

