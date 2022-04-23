China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CJJD stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.39. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

