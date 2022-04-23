Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

NVS opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

