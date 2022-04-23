Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.76 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

